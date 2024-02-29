Rogers adds Caribbean destinations to $105/month roaming plan

Rogers is now offering roaming services in the Caribbean through its Canada-U.S.-Mexico mobile plan.

The Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Aruba, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Antilles, and Puerto Rico are part of the more than two dozen destinations with coverage.

The add-on is part of the $105/month 150GB ‘5G Infinite Premium’ plan. The allocated data is available at speeds up to 1Gbps, and unlimited data at speeds up to 512kbps is available afterwards.

According to Rogers’ website, the offer is only available for a limited time. An end date is not available.

The fine print notes that customers can’t roam in the applicable destinations for more than 90 days per calendar year. Rogers will subject customers who surpass the limit to pay-per-use fees. Customers need to stay on the 5G Infinite Premium plan for 12 months in order to avail the promotion. The offer is not available on cruise ships.

More information is available on Rogers’ website.