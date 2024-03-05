Bell internet outage impacting some Toronto customers

Some Bell customers in the Toronto area are facing an issue with their internet services that might not be resolved before the evening hours.

The outage appears to impact some residents within the M5S postal code.

According to an outage notice on Bell’s website, problems began at 9:22am. “We have identified an issue with our network equipment,” the website states. Furthermore, Downdetector shows a spike in Toronto outage reports around 8:30am.

A 10:09am update on Bell’s website states technical teams are working to restore service.

Bell has listed the estimated time of resolution between 2:08pm and 6:08pm.

MobileSyrup will update this article when more information is available.