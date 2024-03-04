Apple to reportedly ditch spring event for more low-key new product announcements

It looks like Apple might not host a big spring press event after all.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and his Power On newsletter, Apple is reportedly not holding a big spring launch event and will instead stealth-launch several new devices. The fact that the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air recently dropped via a press release backs up this claim.

This wouldn’t be entirely out of the ordinary, given Apple also skipped holding a spring event last year and in years past. Along with the already revealed M3 MacBook Air, Apple is expected to update the iPad Air with a new 12.9-inch option and reveal new M3-powered iPad Pro models with OLED display technology.

In his report, Guman mentions that a refreshed Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil could also be on the way with a new more MacBook-like aluminum design for the keyboard and additional interchangeable magnetic tips for the stylus.

Apple’s next big event likely won’t be until its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, where the tech giant is expected to officially go all-in on AI and reveal its various operating system updates, including iOS 18, which is supposed to be a notable rework of Apple’s mobile OS.

Source: Bloomberg Via: The Verge