Apple refreshes 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip

Apple kicked off the week with a stealth drop of new M3-equipped MacBook Air models.

According to a press release dropped early on March 4th, the company is rolling out refreshed 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models sporting the company’s latest Apple Silicon. Apple claims the new M3 MacBook Air models are up to 60 percent faster than the M1 models.

Moreover, Apple boasted about the laptops’ improved AI prowess thanks to the improved Neural Engine in the M3 chip. The company went so far as to call the MacBook the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI.”

Beyond the spec bump, most of what’s new seems to be pretty minor, though not unimportant. For example, the laptops now support up to two external displays with the lid closed as opposed to one display like on previous Airs. The laptops offer Wi-Fi 6E, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, a 1080p FaceTime camera, support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, and more.

All MacBook Air models come in four colours: ‘Starlight,’ ‘Space Gray,’ ‘Silver’ and ‘Midnight,’ which sports Apple’s special anodization seal to reduce fingerprints.

The new MacBook Air models are up for pre-order now and will be available starting March 8th. The 13-inch Air starts at $1,449 in Canada, while the 15-inch starts at $1,749. The 13-inch Air with M2 will stick around with a starting price of $1,299.

You can order them here or check out all the specs here.

