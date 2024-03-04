Apple offering refurbished M1 MacBook Air at up to $310 off

In a recent surprise announcement, Apple revealed its new M3 MacBook Air laptop in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes.

The MacBook Air lineup now consists of the M2 and the new M3 MacBook, and Apple has discontinued the M1 MacBook Air, which it launched back in November 2020.

The M1 MacBook Air was one of the first to use Apple’s own silicon, and although the laptop has now been discontinued, it is still a very capable machine. If you’re looking to pick up a new MacBook without spending too much, Apple still has the now-discontinued laptop available and discounted in its refurbished store.

Check out the pricing below:

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU — ‘Space Grey:’ $989 (regularly $1,299)

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU — ‘Silver:’ $989 (regularly $1,299)

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU — ‘Gold:’ $989 (regularly $1,299)

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU — ‘Space Grey:’ $1,209 (regularly $1,434)

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU — ‘Silver:’ $1,209 (regularly $1,434)

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU — ‘Gold:’ $1,209 (regularly $1,434)

You can learn more about the M1 MacBook Air here. Find all refurbished MacBook Air here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple Via: iPhone in Canada