iPhone 15 series is experiencing Bluetooth connectivity issues for some

Some iPhone 15 owners have reported Bluetooth connection issues dating as far back as October 2023.

MacRumors spotted reports spanning across both its own forums and Apple’s support community website. Both iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models have had issues. Affected users are having problems keeping their iPhones connected to older Bluetooth devices, with problems spanning across in-car systems, headphones and other devices. However, MacRumors notes some people are having issues with newer devices, like AirPods, too.

Moreover, MacRumors reports that some users were told that a future update would resolve the issues, but either Apple hasn’t delivered that update yet or the fix didn’t work. Users have also reported that restarting and resetting their phones hasn’t resolved the issue. Some people were able to replace their iPhones, which has addressed the problem.

Are you having Bluetooth issues with your iPhone 15 or 15 Pro? Let us know down below or add your voice to Apple’s community support — hopefully the company will address the problem soon.

Source: Apple community support, MacRumors forums Via: MacRumors