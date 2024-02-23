Here are Best Buy’s top 5 deals of the week (Feb. 23-29)

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of February 23rd to February 29th are live now.

We’ve shortlisted five deals from the roundup that we think are noteworthy, and you can check them out below:

JBL Charge 5

JBL’s Charge 5 is a wireless speaker that is rugged and IP67 dust and waterproof.

It combines durability and convenience with loud sound thanks to a 30W speaker. On a full charge, the speaker offers up to 20 hours of listening.

The speaker offers Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, allowing you to pair it with up to two devices at once.

Elsewhere, the device can double as a power bank to charge other devices on the go.

The JBL Charge 5 is available in ‘Blue,’ ‘Red,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Teal,’ ‘Grey,’ and ‘Camo’ colourways. All colours are currently discounted.

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $199.99 (save $40).

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming LED Monitor

31.5-inches is a great size for a gaming monitor, and the Acer Nitro pairs that with a curved display and a fast 165Hz refresh rate.

The monitor offers gamers a fast 1ms response time with AMD FreeSync, though it does not offer support for Nvidia’s G-Sync.

The 31.5-inch Nitro is FHD, which means it can go up to 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, with a reported 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Learn more about the monitor here.

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA Gaming LED Monitor (ED320QR S3BIIPX) – Black: $249.99 (save $20)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS)

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 series, which came out in 2022, is currently a part of Best Buy’s Top Deals.

Only the GPS version of the watch is currently discounted in the 45mm size.

The Watch 5 Pro sports a titanium case with a D-Buckle sport band. We presume that it’ll come pre-installed with the older wearOS 3.5 version, though users will be able to update to wearOS 4.

The watch sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel, with a full-colour always-on display, and is IP68 water and dust resistant.

Best Buy has both ‘Black’ and ‘Grey’ colourways of the GPS version on sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $479.99 (save $80)

Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi (9th Generation)

Apple released the 9th-gen iPad back in 2021. Three years later, the tablet is still a capable one for a lot of tasks.

The 9th-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with an A13 chip. That’s the same chip seen on the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone SE (2nd-gen) and the Studio Display.

However, keep in mind that this is an entry-level tablet, and you should expect it to work like one. It will work great as a tablet to consume content on, a device to AirPlay to your TV from, for light photoshop work, for a teenager, or for elderly people who just want a tablet they can use to keep in touch with family.

The tablet has a 12-megapixel front camera with Apple’s Cinematic Mode, which means that it will work great for FaceTime video calls, keeping you centred at all times.

The tablet is also compatible with the Smart Keyboard and the Apple Pencil for light productivity tasks.

The tablet is available in two colours — ‘Space Grey’ and ‘Silver,’ and in two storage options — 64GB and 256GB, all of which are currently discounted.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi (9th Generation): $399.99 (save $50)

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (9th Generation): $599.99 (save $50)

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV

The Samsung 55-inch 4K Tizen Smart TV on sale is the version that was released last year.

According to Samsung, the TV can produce one billion colour shades with its Dynamic Crystal Colour technology, resulting in sharp details and bold contrast in all scenes. The TV is slim, allowing it to blend into the wall it’s placed on seamlessly, and it supports Samsung’s Smart Hub which makes it easy for you to discover new content in one place.

The TV has a 4K resolution and runs on TizenOS, an open-source Linux-based OS developed by Samsung. The TV comes preloaded with Samsung TV Plus, Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, Apple TV, YouTube, SmartThings, Gallery, and Samsung Health, and offers Alexa and Google Assistant support for easy voice control.

You can learn more about the TV here.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN55CU8000FXZC) – 2023: $699.99 (save $100)

Best Buy’s Top Deals end on February 29th. Check out the full list of deals here.

