Apple claims the iPhone 15’s battery now offers double the lifespan

Apple has updated the iPhone 15 series’ battery lifespan, stating that the smartphones now retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 charging cycles.

This is double the tech giant’s previous estimate — and to be clear, nothing concrete has changed with the iPhone 15’s hardware or software. This announcement comes just as the European Union (EU) prepares to give smartphones battery longevity ratings ranging from A to G to indicate energy efficiency, protection from dust and water, resistance to accidental drops and, of course, battery longevity.

A similar rating system is not currently coming to Canada or the United States.

Apple’s original iPhone 15 battery estimate states that the smartphone series maintained 80 percent of its original capacity after 500 cycles. The company says it retested the long-term battery health of its latest smartphones, including the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and received more positive results that reflect the new estimate numbers. The company claims these improvements come from better iOS power management and battery components.

The tech giant says its test involves charging and draining the iPhone 15’s battery 1,000 times under specific conditions. Older iPhones that released before Apple’s 2023 lineup are still rated as retaining 80 percent capacity after 500 charges. According to Engadget, Apple is looking into whether older iPhone battery health estimates will be updated.

And finally, Apple says it will move iPhone battery metrics to ‘Settings’ > ‘General’ > ‘About’ to make them more accessible to users when iOS 17.4 releases.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors, Engadget