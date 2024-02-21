Where to stream the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender in Canada

At long last, the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has arrived.

Given how beloved the original Nickelodeon animated series continues to be, there have certainly been some concerns about how it would translate to live-action. It also didn’t help that original creators Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the project in 2020. Critical reception to the series has also been mixed.

Still, there’s no doubt that people have been following along with the series, especially given its more appropriate Asian and Indigenous casting. This includes Vancouver’s Gordon Cormier (The Stand) as Aang, Akwesasne, Ontario’s Kiawentiio (Anne with an E), Dallas Liu (PEN15) as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-O) as Fire Lord Ozai and Toronto’s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience) as General Iroh. The series was also filmed in Vancouver.

Canadians interested in checking out the new Avatar: The Last Airbender, which adapts the first season (or “book”) of the original series, you can do so on Netflix. All eight episodes will begin streaming on the platform on February 22nd.

As well, check out this story for a breakdown of where to watch the original animated Avatar series in Canada.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Image credit: Netflix