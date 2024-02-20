Apple is reportedly working on its own fitness ring

Apple is reportedly working on its own biometric tracking ring in an effort to compete with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring.

According to South Korean publication the Electronic Times’ (ET News) report (which has a spotty record in the tech rumour space), Apple has considered creating a smart ring for several years. Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy Ring at its Galaxy Unpacked 2024 keynote, likely in late July or early August. The Galaxy Ring was first revealed during its Galaxy S24 series Unpacked event in January.

The smart ring market is currently led by the Oura Ring, which first released back in 2015. The smart ring is capable of recording the user’s heart rate, respiratory rate and sleep data, and transfers that information to the Oura app via Bluetooth. As of 2022, roughly 1 million Oura Rings have been sold.

“As Apple has been steadily releasing smart ring-related patents for years, it seems that pre-development for commercialization is imminent,” an industry official reportedly told Electronic Times.

It’s expected Apple and Samsung’s smart rings will feature similar capabilities, offering a smaller alternative to both tech giants’ fitness-tracking smartwatches. Electronic Times’ report says Apple’s fitness ring will be capable of sleep tracking, blood flow measurement and electrocardiogram support. Other rumoured features include the ability to remote control other devices and wireless payments.

When will we hear more about the “Apple Ring?” Your guess is as good as mine, but if the device exists and rumours surrounding the fitness-focused wearable is similar to the lead-up to the Apple Watch, it might not arrive for several years.

Source: Electronic Times Via: MacRumors