Xbox Cloud Gaming to support non-Game Pass games later ‘this year’

It looks like expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming support is on the way. Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, claims that the ability to play purchased titles over the cloud gaming service should come “this year.”

When asked by X (formally Twitter) user @jhe007 when players can expect to be able to play “owned games on XCloud,” Spencer replied, “Should be this year.”

Phil Spencer says Owned Games to be playable on Xcloud in 2024 replies through Xbox chat, via @jhe007 pic.twitter.com/xnz3WgPJwi — HazzadorGamin, Dragon of Dojima (@HazzadorGamin) February 18, 2024

Last year, Microsoft announced plans to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming beyond Game Pass titles. “We’re excited to share that later this year, it’s our intent to roll out the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play, from the cloud, select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library,” the company said at the time. However, as 2023 came to a close, it was apparent the goalpost shifted and that further support was delayed.

Last week, the Xbox leadership team sat down for a “Business Update” podcast. During which, the company stated Xbox Game Pass now has 34 million subscribers. Spencer, alongside Sarah Bond and Matt Booty, confirmed the ongoing support for Xbox Game Pass will continue.

Expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming to support all purchased games is the next logical step in furthering support for the platform. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though Microsoft will be bringing its cloud gaming app to iOS as recent policy changes come from Apple. Spencer notes that there isn’t “room” to monetize the app.

Unfortunately, Spencer’s most recent comment regarding Xbox Cloud Gaming doesn’t offer a firm roadmap regarding when further support could arrive. However, it’s a reminder that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have more perks on the way.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: @HazzadorGamin Via: TrueAchievements