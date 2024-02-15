Major T-Mobile shareholder to show off AI phone at MWC 24

Have you heard of the Rabbit R1, the wacky smartphone that uses AI with zero apps? Well, this handset won’t be the only one of its kind, as T-Mobile’s primary shareholder, Deutsche Telekom, plans on showing off a concept phone at MWC 2024.

Telekom will head to Barcelona this February with Qualcomm and Brain.ai to show off its new prototype that offers an app-free interface, running off a cloud-based AI. Further, Telekom will showcase real-life use cases for the device, such as the ability to book flights and hotel rooms.

The ‘Magenta’ keynote will occur on February 26th at 2pm local time (8am ET).

This product probably won’t launch in Canada, but I’m definitely going to check it out when I reach the convention centre. Keep an eye out for MobileSyrup at the Mobile World Congress in a couple of weeks.

Source: Telekom Via: Android Police