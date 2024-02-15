Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might feature 200-megapixel shooter

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 might get a much-needed update.

According to a rumour from the leaker @Tech_Reve in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is considering using the same cameras as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S24 Ultra uses a 200-megapixel primary shooter with a bigger sensor that’s able to capture more light.

Fold6, camera upgrade? There's talk of equipping the Fold6 with the same camera sensor as the S24 Ultra instead of decreasing the battery capacity. pic.twitter.com/LwkUj1B5Kt — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) February 15, 2024

It’s also possible that Tech_Reve meant the S24 Ultra’s 50-megapixel 5x telephoto shooter; however, that’s unlikely considering the internal space of a foldable handset.

The leaker also mentions that Samsung might consider reducing the battery size on the 2024 foldable, but that seems unlikely or possibly a translation issue.

However, like every leak, it’s worth taking this one with a grain of salt. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 will likely launch alongside each other sometime in July or August of 2024.

Source: Android Police, Tech Reve