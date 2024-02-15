fbpx
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might feature 200-megapixel shooter

Samsung is reportedly considering using the same cameras as the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Dean Daley
Feb 15, 20245:48 PM EST 0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 might get a much-needed update.

According to a rumour from the leaker @Tech_Reve in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is considering using the same cameras as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S24 Ultra uses a 200-megapixel primary shooter with a bigger sensor that’s able to capture more light.

 

It’s also possible that Tech_Reve meant the S24 Ultra’s 50-megapixel 5x telephoto shooter; however, that’s unlikely considering the internal space of a foldable handset.

The leaker also mentions that Samsung might consider reducing the battery size on the 2024 foldable, but that seems unlikely or possibly a translation issue.

However, like every leak, it’s worth taking this one with a grain of salt. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 will likely launch alongside each other sometime in July or August of 2024.

Source: Android Police, Tech Reve

