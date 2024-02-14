Mark Zuckerberg unsurprisingly thinks the Quest 3 is better than the Vision Pro

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has tried the Vision Pro. In what turned out to be a shocking turn of events (not really), he found his product, the Quest 3, to be better.

Zuckerberg provided his obvious yet clear analysis in a video posted to his Instagram account. The CEO’s verdict was that the “Quest is the better product, period,” and highlights one of the biggest differing factors between the Vision Pro and the Quest 3: price. With Zuckerberg saying the Quest 3 is “like seven times less expensive.” Here in Canada, the Quest 3 is priced at $649.99, and the Vision Pro, which costs $3,499 USD (about $4700 CAD), isn’t even available yet.

The video was shot entirely on the Meta Quest 3, and Zuckerberg compares both headset’s functionality. He said the Quest 3 is lighter, crisper, and offers a high-quality video passthrough just like Vision Pro. He also says that Quest is simply more comfortable due to it being 120 grams lighter.

Comparing the Quest 3 and Vision Pro screens, Zuckerberg admits the Vision Pro has a higher resolution. However, he believes the trade-offs Apple made to do this aren’t worth it, as it impacts the Vision Pro’s “quality” and “ergonomics.”

“Overall, the Quest is better for the vast majority of things people use mixed reality for,” Zuckerberg said. To prove this, he mentioned that the Quest currently has a deeper, more immersive content library and that you can play Xbox and watch YouTube on it.

The Meta CEO also touched on the controls of both devices, saying how, in his view, the Quest 3 has good precision controllers for games and “a little more accurate” hand tracking. He admits that the Vision Pro’s eye tracking is nice and hints that Meta is returning it to a future device.

“Honestly, I’m pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for with that price differential,” Zuckerberg said.

Now, to hear Zuckberg’s opinion on this is a bit like stating the obvious. But honestly, he did lay out the differences between the headsets pretty clearly. Meta took a huge gamble investing in AR/VR early, and there is reportedly hope within Meta that the Vision Pro will bring the Quest 3 more into the limelight. The Vision Pro is brand new, very expensive, and hasn’t launched outside the U.S. yet, so it does have some catching up to do.

For what it’s worth, the Meta Quest 3 is a strong and reasonably priced product. MobileSyrup‘s Bradly Shankar spent a lot of time with the headset and found it to be a game changer. For his review, click here.

Source: Mark Zuckerberg Via: The Verge