fbpx
News

Mid-range Nothing Phone 2a to be revealed on March 5th

From what we know so far, the device is likely to be a cheaper alternative to the Nothing Phone (2)

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 13, 202411:56 AM EST 0 comments

Nothing is ready to reveal the latest Nothing Phone 2a.

As shared by the company, it will reveal the phone on March 5th, as part of a limited rollout.

The limited rollout will happen in the U.S. as a “developer program,” according to Engadget.

The program seems similar to how the company tested the Nothing Phone (1) in a closed beta in the U.S. before bringing the Phone (2) to North America. In a statement given to MobileSyrup, has confirmed that the Developer Program for Phone 2a is limited to U.S. participants. It is currently unclear if and when the device will come to Canada.

From what we know so far, the device is likely to be a cheaper alternative to the Nothing Phone (2), similar to Samsung’s FE line, or OnePlus’ ‘R’ line.

Rumours have indicated that the upcoming device will retail for under €400 (around $580 CAD) in Europe. It will likely be available in an 8GB/128GB variant and a 12GB/256GB model. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 starts at $929 in Canada.

Leaked renders also suggest that the device will have a glyph-less design, which will make the Nothing Phone 2a the company’s first smartphone to go glyph-less. Read more about the leaked render below.

Source: Nothing, Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Amazon didn’t just jam ads into Prime Video — it reduced everyone’s stream quality

Deals

Walmart has the 10th-Gen iPad for $280 off right now

News

Public Mobile adds $34/month 30GB 5G plan

News

Apple’s iMessage escapes DMA regulation by the EU

Comments