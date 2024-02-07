fbpx
Drake may have caused X to become number one in Apple’s App Store

X may be number one in the App Store, but it appears the company is struggling to moderate its platform

Craig Donaldson
Feb 7, 20244:35 PM EST 0 comments

Drake might have caused X (formerly Twitter) to become the number one most downloaded app currently in the App Store.

This comes following the hashtag “drakevideo” recently trending in both Canada and the United States. Now, you may be wondering why Drake is trending.

Well, the answer is unfortunately not a good one.

A graphic video was posted to the social media platform that users speculated may be the famous Canadian rapper Drake “half-nude and engaged in a sexual act.”

According to The Verge, X said it’s “completely committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users” and that the company has a “zero-tolerance policy” for the sharing of nonconsensual nude images. X spokesperson Joe Benarroch also said to the publication that the company is “actively monitoring the situation” and working on removing violating posts on the platform.

The supposed graphic image of Drake on the platform comes just a week after X attempted to block searches of Taylor Swift after graphic AI-generated images of the artist were posted to the platform.

Both the supposed Drake video and the graphic AI-images of Taylor Swift are proving to be a moderation challenge for X. In a statement to the CBC regarding the Taylor Swift AI-images, the tech giant said it was taking “appropriate action.”

It’s clear that X still has its work cut out for it to moderate content on its platform better.

Via: The Verge

