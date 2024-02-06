You can’t watch immersive porn on Apple’s Vision Pro

Apple’s $3,499 USD (about $4,717 CAD) Vision Pro headset is undeniably impressive on a technical level despite its issues, including that it’s heavy, there aren’t many great apps and it’s obviously very expensive.

However, the headset isn’t capable of one thing despite its pair of very high-resolution 3,660 x 3,142-pixel resolution 90Hz displays: you can’t watch porn with it.

To be clear, you can watch “flat” porn on a floating display with Apple’s headset. What it’s not currently capable of working with is the 180-degree or 360-degree porn popularized by Meta’s Oculus Quest series of headsets. 404 Media first pointed out this surprising limitation after scouring the popular r/oculusnsfw subreddit.

So why is Apple’s Vision Pro so prudish? At this point, it’s unclear, but it makes sense given Apple is positioning its headset as a productivity device, rather than a product designed for entertainment. Also, explicit apps aren’t allowed in the App Store, so this could play into the limitation. It appears Apple isn’t necessarily blocking porn on the headset, it’s just that current immersive formats don’t work easily with the Vision Pro.

With all of this in mind, it likely won’t be long until VR porn enthusiasts and platforms come up with a solution to get high-resolution smut up and running on the Vision Pro (likely through some form of side-loading).