HMV is back in Canada — inside Toys R Us

Remember HMV?

If you ever wanted a CD or vinyl record in Canada, chances are you went to one of the retailer’s stores. Unfortunately, the iconic brand closed across the country in 2017. Now it’s getting a second lease on life, but perhaps not how you expected: at none other than Toys R Us.

As shared on TikTok by former Cineplex host Tanner Zipchen, some Canadian Toys R Us locations have spent the past few months setting up shelf space. “Don’t mind the mess. We’re building something awesome!” read the construction signs.\

Now, Jon Scarr, gaming editor of the Best Buy Canada blog, shared that these empty shelves have since been filled with vinyls, CDs and other music merch. More importantly, though, is the fact that these sections specifically have the HMV branding.

Following the discovery of these in-store HMV pop-ups, Toys R Us Canada has confirmed that Five Toys R Us locations in Ontario are carrying them: Mississauga, Argentia (in Mississauga), Brantford, Burlington and Pickering. Toys R Us is expected to open additional “HMV” mini-stores in the Greater Toronto Area in the coming months.

It’s worth noting that while this might seem like an odd partnership, Doug Putman is the owner of both HMV’s parent company, Sunrise Records, and Toys R Us.

While Toys R Us didn’t mention what led it to bring back HMV, it’s possible the company was inspired by Hudson’s Bay Company’s well-received revival of Zellers last year. Over the past several months, HBC opened dozens of Zellers pop-ups within The Bay stores, as well as an accompanying Zellers page on The Bay’s website.

It’s unclear whether Toys R Us plans to also offer HMV products online, but for now, Canadians can rejoice in the news of the brand’s return.

Image credit: Flickr — Open Grid Scheduler

Via: BlogTO