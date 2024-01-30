Sonos will discount its Arc and Sub on Feb. 2

If you’re looking for a way to enhance your Super Bowl viewing experience, you might want to check out Sonos’ latest deal.

The company is offering 20 percent off its leading home theater speakers, including the Arc and the Sub, from February 2nd to 11th.

Below are the offers:

The Sonos Arc is a premium soundbar that delivers immersive sound with Dolby Atmos support, adjustable EQ, speech enhancement and more. The Sonos Sub, on the other hand, is a wireless subwoofer that adds deep, powerful bass to your Sonos system.

Follow the links to learn more about the Sonos Arc and Sonos Sub.

It’s worth noting that these devices aren’t on sale right now. The sale starts on Friday, February 2nd, and ends on Sunday, February 11th.

