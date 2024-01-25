Motorola patents foldable smartphone with two rollable screens

Last year, I got to play with the Motorola Rizr, a prototype smartphone that can expand its display size from 5-inches to 6.5-inches. I liked the prototype, which makes me think I’ll also be fond of this wild foldable-rollable combo device.

David Kowalski (@XLeaks7) spotted a patent from the United States Patent Office with information about a Motorola device with two expandable displays.

This is a very weird device that seems to both fold and extend.

In its smallest form, it’s a square smartphone that unfolds into a book-style foldable like the Pixel Fold, or better compared with the Surface Duo, and then the display can extend out for even more screen real estate.

The Motorola Rizr ‘Dual’ concept (this is just a possible name) could show up at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this February.

This is a crazy design, but I’m pretty down for it, and hopefully, this patent will come to fruition because it seems like a fun smartphone design.

Source: @XLeaks7 Via: Websiterating