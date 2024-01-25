Apple is reportedly full steam ahead with its generative AI plans

Apple is reportedly ramping up its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts.

As shared by The Financial Times, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been more aggressive than its rivals in acquiring AI companies, buying 21 since 2017, according to PitchBook data. Its latest purchase was WaveOne, a start-up that uses AI to compress video files, in early 2023.

The main aim for Apple is to focus on tackling the challenges and technological problem of running AI natively through mobile devices. “They are getting ready to do some significant M&A,” said Daniel Ives from Wedbush Securities. “I’d be shocked if they don’t do a sizeable AI deal this year, because there’s an AI arms race going on, and Apple is not going to be on the outside looking in.”

To be able to run AI assistants and chatbots on-device, instead of on the cloud, Apple researchers have reportedly devised a method that uses flash memory, the same type of memory where your apps and photos are stored, to run large language models (LLMs) on mobile devices. You can read more about it below:

Apple is also reportedly beefing up its AI talent, with almost half of its job postings mentioning “Deep Learning.”

While Apple has been quiet about its AI plans, insiders have suggested that it is developing its own LLMs. Past reports have indicated that the LLM is known internally as Ajax, was trained on over 200 billion parameters and is allegedly more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-3.5.

Apple is expected to show off iOS 18 at its Worldwide Developers Conference this summer. It is likely that Apple will detail its AI plans at the event, with Siri to reportedly headline the event. Read more about it below:

Via: The Financial Times