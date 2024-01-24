Feds invest $1 million in northeastern Ontario broadband deployment project

The Government of Canada has invested just over $1 million in Blue Sky Net (BSN) in a bid to support broadband and technology solutions in northeastern Ontario.

BSN facilitates broadband deployment in Northern Ontario by bringing together service providers, potential customers, and government programs.

The investment from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) will allow BSN to deliver information and communications technology (ICT) activities in the regions of Nipissing–Timiskaming, Sudbury East, Manitoulin and Parry Sound East.

BSN will work with stakeholders to examine ICT trends and gaps and examine how to implement solutions.

“They will also coordinate local and regional broadband deployment, and help increase digital technology adoption and awareness,” a press release from FedNor states.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario