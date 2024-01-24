Leaked Pixel 8a box backs up prior leaks

A few Pixel 8a leaks emerged last year, but a new leak showing off the alleged Pixel 8a box confirms what we’ve seen before.

As shared by the Google News Telegram channel, a Vietnam-based Facebook group posted two images of the supposed Pixel 8a box. The first image shows the front of the box, which features an image of the phone in a black colourway along with the Google logo and Pixel 8a name.

The second image shows what appears to be the top panel of the box with the model number G6GPR and some other regulatory info. Notably, the box recommends using a charging unit with a maximum power of 27W, equivalent to the Pixel 8.

While it’s tough to judge the veracity of any leak before the device launches, this one seems pretty legitimate. The pictured Pixel 8a box looks exactly like previous Pixel boxes, and the device image lines up with previous rumours. For example, in October 2023, OnLeaks shared renders of the Pixel 8a that look almost identical to the image on the box, save for the colour. And the month prior, we saw alleged pictures of a blue Pixel 8a that, at the time, seemed somewhat dubious.

Now, when compared to the image on the box, those early leaks seem more likely. I’m still unsure about the prospect of a blue Pixel 8a, given Google made the Pixel 8 Pro blue, and it seems a little silly to offer the budget model in the same shade as the more expensive one, but we’ll likely learn for sure as we get closer to the Pixel 8a launch.

The box leak doesn’t reveal much more information about the handset, but previous rumours said the Pixel 8a would sport Google’s Tensor G3 chip (same as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro), have a 6.1-inch display and slightly thinner bezels.

Source: Google News Telegram