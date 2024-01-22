fbpx
Amazon has the Echo Show 15 + a Kasa smart plug for only $229.98

Buying just the smart display is more expensive than buying the bundle

Karandeep Oberoi
Jan 22, 20247:03 PM EST 0 comments

Amazon Canada is currently offering a solid promotion on the 2021-released Echo Show 15. 

The e-commerce giant is offering the Echo Show 15 bundled with a TP-Link Kasa smart plug for $229.98, first shared by RedFlagDeals user “Bobbylaw.” This is surprising because Amazon currently has the standalone Echo Show 15 listed for $329.99.

If you’re in the market for an Echo Show 15, going for the bundle offer is a no-brainer.

The smart display essentially combines a large-screen smart display device with Alexa and FireTV. The device has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that can be mounted on the wall or placed on a stand.

It can be used to watch movies and shows, control smart home devices, make video calls, and display photos and widgets.

You can learn more about the smart display below. Purchase the Echo Show 15 – Kasa smart plug bundle for $229.98 here.

Echo Show 15: Big screen, bigger ambition

Source: RedFlagDeals user “Bobbylaw”

