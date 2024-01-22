Fubo launches two-month special offer in Canada

Fubo Canada is offering Canadians a special limited-time offer for the first two months of its Entertainment plan with Super Channel-Add-on.

The deal is $9.99/month for the first two months of the Entertainment plan with Super Channel-Add-on. Regularly, both are $24.98/month, offering savings of $14.99/month for the first two months. The offer renews at the regular price of $14.99/month for the Entertainment plan and $9.99/month for the Super Channel Add-on following the two-billing cycle offer. The offer is available until January 31st.

You can view the special offer, available plans, and channels on Fubo’s website.

Fubo is a streaming service that broadcasts live TV over the internet. You can watch live and on-demand sports, shows, and movies. To watch Fubo, download the app on Android, iOS, and your TV with an Xbox, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Firestick and more.

Fubo recently partnered with Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MSLE) to launch NBA TV in Canada. Fubo also expanded its Canadian content offering with Super Channel.

Image credit: Fubo