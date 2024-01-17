Apple’s Vision Pro won’t have Netflix app at launch

Netflix has confirmed that it won’t support Apple’s Vision Pro at launch.

Bloomberg first reported the news, which corroborates its own report from last year that the streamer wasn’t planning to offer a native app for Apple’s high-end headset. Instead, Netflix says Vision Pro users can access its service through the in-headset web browser.

It’s a notable omission for the Vision Pro, given that Apple has been heavily touting the device’s entertainment features. Other major streaming services confirmed for the platform include Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ and the U.S.-only Peacock and Max.

Additionally, the Vision Pro offers support for over 150 3D movies (such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame) and special Disney+ integration that offers virtual recreations of characters and locations from key titles in the service’s catalogue.

Of course, Apple TV+ content will also be viewable within Vision Pro. (Apple CEO Tim Cook even says he watched all of Ted Lasso‘s third and final season in the headset.) Additionally, more than 250 Apple Arcade titles will be playable from the headset, including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, What the Golf? and Super Fruit Ninja.

On top of entertainment, the headset will sport a variety of productivity and lifestyle apps for messaging, video calls, and more.

The Vision Pro will launch exclusively in the U.S. on February 2nd for $3,499 USD (about $4,700 CAD). The device is expected to release in other markets, including Canada, late this year.

Source: Bloomberg