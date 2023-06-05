Disney teases ‘deeply personal’ Disney+ integration with Apple Vision Pro

Disney CEO Bob Iger took the stage at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 to tease how Disney+ will work with the just-revealed Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

According to Iger, Disney+ will allow the company to bring its content closer to fans for “deeply personal experiences” in “previously impossible ways.” To demonstrate this, a sizzle reel was played that showcased different Disney+ brands.

Wow! Disney Plus on Apple Vision Pro looks truly magical. pic.twitter.com/SOysarBMMS — Nathie (@NathieVR) June 5, 2023

For example, a user watching a scene of The Mandalorian on Tatooine could select a pop-up that lets them interact with a virtual recreation of the Star Wars desert planet. The Iron Man-esque overlay extends to other content, like National Geographic documentaries, if you want more information on, say, sea creatures.

And speaking of Marvel, Disney teased that Vision Pro could allow users to jump through the alternate realities seen in the company’s What If? animated series. Virtual recreations of theme parks and up-close sports viewing experiences were also teased.

Iger concluded his presentation by saying that Disney+ will be available on the Vision Pro on day one. Apple confirmed the headset is coming to the U.S. first in “early” 2024 and “more countries” later in the year, although it’s currently unclear whether that includes Canada. The headset will also cost $3,499 USD (about $4,700 CAD).

Update: 05/06/2023 at 3:34pm ET — Updated with more info on the Vision Pro.