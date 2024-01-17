A custom-built PS5 shows the console’s portable potential

In his latest video, Matthew Perks from the YouTube channel DIY Perks created a tablet-like portable PlayStation 5.

The custom build uses the new smaller motherboard from the PlayStation 5 Slim released last year. Through a detailed and well-thought-out plan, Perry was able to engineer a chassis that contained the PlayStation 5 Slim’s motherboard, custom speakers, and a custom heatsink big enough to cool the CPU and GPU found in the PlayStation 5.

Perks also has a 14-inch 4K OLED screen on his custom-built device, which is even more impressive. The image quality and colour accuracy are outstanding.

Portable gaming isn’t new to Sony, as it released the PlayStation Portal late last year. The Portal lets users stream PlayStation 5 games to the handheld device. Games don’t run natively and require a Wi-Fi connection to stream. The PlayStation Portal features an 8-inch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 1080p resolution.

If watching this video doesn’t make you want an official version of something like this from Sony, I don’t know what will. Running games natively at 4K on the go would be quite the experience, especially considering the great catalogue of games it can play.

As pointed out in the video, the main limitation to portability is powering the PlayStation 5, which could draw over 200 watts of power while gaming. That still requires a plugged-in power supply, so you won’t be playing this on the train soon. But it’s still cool to see none-the-less.

For now, 4K gaming on the go might still be a ways away.

Image credit: DIY Perks

Source: Matthew Perry (DIY Perks) Via: Gizmodo