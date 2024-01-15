Uber launches marketing campaign to fight myths in Toronto

Uber has launched a campaign to fight “myths” about its presence in Toronto.

The first myth concerns the number of licensed Uber drivers in the city. While Uber confirms there are 52,000 licensed rideshare drivers, not all of them are on the road simultaneously. According to Uber, only seven percent of drivers were on the road at any hour, and 13 percent were online during peak times, between July and September 2023.

Another aspect Uber is tackling in the campaign is the environmental impact of the ridesharing service. Uber says it has committed to becoming a zero-emission platform in Canada by 2030. It further states it supports drivers transitioning to electric vehicles through partnerships offering incentives and discounts.

The campaign stems from the City of Toronto’s move to challenge the number of rideshare vehicles operating in the city. In October, city council voted to freeze the number of rideshare vehicles operating in Toronto following concerns about how such services impact emissions, congestion and transit.

A September 2023 report from city staff states the transportation sector represents a third of Toronot’s emissions. The vehicles-for-hire industry, which includes taxicabs, limousines, and ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft, contributes between four and six percent of the total transportation emissions.

Council rescinded the freeze in December, roughly two months after the temporary measure was put in place, following a legal challenge from Uber.

RideFair TO, an advocacy group focusing on regulating the rideshare industry, said Uber took part in “litigious bullying.”

2. It is unfortunate that one company’s litigious bullying led to Council rescinding the temporary pause, which reopens the floodgates for ride-hailing companies to pack the streets with more cars even though drivers already deadhead empty half the time… — RideFairTO (@ridefairTO) December 15, 2023

Revoking the temporary pause “reopens the floodgates for ride-hailing companies to pack the streets with more cars even though drivers already deadhead empty half the time thereby adding to already choking congestion, rising emissions…” the group said in a post on X after council’s December 15th decision.

Council’s reversal did not spell the end of the discussion, as they voted for staff to create a report about the issue. Council will go over the report in March, and it could lead to the licensing cap being reinstated.

More information on Uber’s campaign is available on its website.

Image credit: Shutterstock