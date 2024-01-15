Big Final Fantasy VII Rebirth update includes new trailer, gameplay and screenshots

Square Enix kicked off the work week with a slew of new footage and details from its highly anticipated PS5 action-RPG, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

To start, a one-minute trailer was released offering a closer look at the villainous Sephiroth and team-up moves between Cloud and the other party members. Classic moments from the original Final Fantasy VII, including Rufus Shinra’s grand parade and the fight against the giant Midgar Zolom serpent, are also shown. Interestingly, a new scene in which Cloud cries out for Tifa in anguish, perhaps to further mess with players who are left guessing about what will happen with certain characters.

Last year, Square Enix confirmed that Rebirth, the second part of a trilogy of games reimagining the original FFVII, will cover the up to the Forgotten Capital. Those who have played the PS1 classic will, of course, recognize that some pretty harrowing events take place there.

That said, 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake established that Square Enix will be deviating from the original game in various ways, so it remains to be seen what might happen.

Outside of the trailer, a new Square Enix blog post offered up a slew of new screenshots surrounding incoming party members Yuffie (returning from Remake‘s Intermission DLC) and Cait Sith (newly playable in the Remake series). It also offered a glimpse at Elena, the newest member of the villainous Turks, as well as the Junon parade and cruise ship (now dubbed the Shinra-8). Finally, the official Final Fantasy VII Japanese X (Twitter) account showed off the game’s fast-travel in action. Impressively, players can warp between different landmarks on the expansive open-world map in just a few seconds thanks to the PS5’s spedy SSD.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29th. For more on the game, check out our full preview.

Image credit: Square Enix