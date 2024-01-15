Google TV to make switching audio devices much easier

Google TV is adding a fast and user-friendly way to switch audio output devices.

Have you ever used Google TV and wanted to switch from your speakers to your Bluetooth headphones without navigating through multiple settings menus? If so, Google TV is adding a fix just for you.

At CES 2024, Google showcased a demo on a TCL QM8 TV featuring a new version of Google TV. In the quick settings options menu, where you usually quickly change Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or Accessibility settings, an additional option called ‘Audio output’ has been added. This setting will allow you to switch between the audio outputs connected to your TV quickly.

Now, if you’re listening to your TV with your speakers and need to leave the room for a moment, you can easily swap to your Bluetooth headphones using this new option. It’s assumed this feature will come in the near future through an update to existing Google TV sets.

This option is a welcome addition to Google TV and does make life easier, but there is no word yet on when the new audio switcher option will be widely available.

Image credit: Google

Via: 9to5Google