Ubisoft confirms character mistakenly voiced by text-to-speech in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

One of the in-game characters sounds like a text-to-speech program instead of a human voice actor

Karandeep Oberoi
Jan 12, 202411:50 AM EST 0 comments

Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to release on January 18th. The title will be available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC, though day-one players will experience an odd ‘bug.’

As shared by IGN, one of the in-game characters sounds like a text-to-speech program instead of a human voice actor. The character is a tree spirit named Kalux that appears in a few scenes in the game.

Kalux’s voice sounds robotic and is clearly out of place in the game’s Persian theme. IGN suggests that Ubisoft used a free online text-to-speech service, commonly used by game streamers, to voice Kalux. What’s more, is that Kalux doesn’t have a voice actor credited in the game’s cast.

Ubisoft has acknowledged the error and said that the English version of Kalux’s eight lines of dialogue was not properly implemented. In a statement given to IGN, Ubisoft said the following:

“During the development process of a game, some teams use multiple placeholder assets, including text to speech voiceover, until final dubbing is delivered. The English version of these 8 lines of text for this character were not properly implemented but will be swapped out and updated with an upcoming patch. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is fully voice-overed in English, French, Spanish, German and Farsi with more than 12,000 lines in total. It is also subtitled in Italian, Portuguese-Brazilian, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Polish and Japanese.”

Ubisoft has a day-one patch for the title ready, but it won’t fix the Kalux voice issue. A second patch in late January or early February will likely fix the issue.

Regardless, the small issue won’t make or break Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for gamers. The title has received mostly positive reviews. “I went into Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown quite excited and came out blown away,” wrote Brad Shankar, MobileSyrup‘s gaming editor, in his recent review of the game.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Via: IGN

