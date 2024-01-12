GBA classic Golden Sun is coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Two classic Game Boy Advance RPGs are coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack on January 17th: Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age.

Both titles feature great-looking pixel art visuals, a stellar soundtrack and classic JRPG-inspired turn-based gameplay. I remember the original Golden Sun‘s story being a little barebones but still compelling as a 13-year-old (will I still enjoy it today at 35? Probably not, but I bet its turn-based gameplay has aged great).

We’ve known the games were coming since they were revealed alongside Nintendo’s original announcement regarding Game Boy games making their way to its subscription platform, but this is the first reveal of a specific release date.

Here’s how Nintendo describes the original Golden Sun:

“From the humble village of Vale to the mystical peaks of Mt. Aleph, the Golden Sun game sets magic-wielding young heroes Isaac, Garet, Ivan and Mia on a quest to prevent the ancient power of Alchemy from being unleashed on their home world of Weyard.”

And here’s how the Japanese gaming giant describes Golden Sun: The Lost Age:

“A direct sequel to Golden Sun, the Golden Sun: The Lost Age game presents a dramatic shift as the story now follows Felix — a young Adept (or magic user) who was the antagonist of the first game — on his mission to prove that Alchemy isn’t a destructive force, but one that could save Weyard after all.”

Like the original GBA games, saved data can be transferred between the two titles through a password or emulated link cable.

Back in the early 2001’s, Golden Sun was the reason I wanted to buy a Game Boy Advance, so it’s cool to see the lesser-known JRPG-inspired classic resurface on Nintendo Switch Online. I’m particularly interested in revisiting Golden Sun: The Lost Age since it flew under my radar when it was first released.

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack’ Online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership.

Source: @NintendoAmerica