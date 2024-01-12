fbpx
Business

Phishing scam involving Fido leads CRTC to post a warning

Fraudsters posing as Fido are sending Canadians text messages with fake offers, the CRTC warns

Nida Zafar
Jan 12, 202410:30 AM EST 0 comments

Ottawa’s telecom watchdog is warning Canadians about a new phishing scam involving fraudsters pretending to be from Fido.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says the fraudsters are sending text messages with fake New Year’s offers.

“Don’t fall for it! Avoid clicking on any suspicious links,” the commission states in a post on X.

Texts with offers aren’t the only type of message to look out for. I recently got a text from a fraudster posing as Fido informing me of a refund for being “billed an excessive amount.”

Telecom companies, including Fido, often send customers offers through text. If you’re unsure if an offer is real or a scam, avoid clicking any links sent via text and instead go to the carrier’s website and log into your account — the offer should also be available there. You can also call a customer service representative to confirm an offer.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Related Articles

Business

MPs slow to take action despite agreeing carriers should stop hiking costs of wireless services

Business

PC shipments drop for eighth straight quarter, Apple holding steady

Business

Toronto Zoo hit by cyberattack, animals are safe

Business

Canada’s telecom providers are hiking prices; the Industry committee wants to study why

Comments