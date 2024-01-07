Uber One no longer offering $5 Uber Cash on late delivery arrivals as of Feb 5th

Starting February 5th, Uber will revoke its $5 Uber Cash credit on late delivery arrivals.

Uber has begun to reach out to Uber One members, notifying them of the upcoming policy change. “Beginning on February 5th, we’ll no longer offer $5 Uber Cash if your delivery does not arrive within the latest arrival by estimate,” the notice reads.

MobileSyrup‘s Karandeep Oberoi received a notice, confirming its existence.

Uber One originally offered a benefit where when a member’s delivery was expected to arrive past the “expected delivery time,” the company would hand out a $5 in Uber Cash. However, this time estimate was only shown after the order was placed.

This perk was exclusive to members of the Uber One subscription. Uber One is available for $9.99 plus tax per month in Canada. An annual subscription is also available for $99.99 plus tax.

Uber urges its Uber One members not to “worry.” The company assures that other Uber One special offers and benefits are “staying the same.” This includes $0 on delivery fees, a five percent bonus on eligible orders and up to five percent Uber Cash on eligible rides.

Uber One rolled into Canada in July 2022 as an alternative to Uber Pass, which was discontinued.

Image credit: Uber Canada