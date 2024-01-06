Streaming in Canada on Crave, Crunchyroll, Netflix and Prime Video [Jan. 1-7]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Crave

House of Kardashian

Crave release date: January 1st, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (48 to 52 minutes each)

Focusing on Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, this documentary digs into the lives and legacy of the famed Kardashian family.

Stream House of Kardashian here.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information is available here.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave this month can be found here.

Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling

Crunchyroll Canada release date: January 6th, 2024 (first episode, new episodes on Saturdays)

Genre: Anime

Runtime: Number of episodes TBA (around 30 minutes each)

Superhuman hunters battle against monsters to protect the world from annihilation.

Solo Leveling is based on Chugong’s South Korean web novel of the same name and features the voices of Taito Ban (Dr. Stone), Reina Ueda (Sakura Quest) and Hiroki Tōchi (Black Butler).

Stream Solo Leveling here.

Crunchyroll offers three subscription tiers: ‘Fan,’ ‘Mega Fan one-month subscription’ and ‘Mega Fan 12-month subscription’ for $9.99, $12.49 and $124.99, respectively.

Netflix

The Brothers Sun [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 4th, 2024

Genre: Black comedy, action

Runtime: Eight episodes (48 to 69 minutes each)

Targeted by a mysterious enemy, a Taipei triad member must head to Los Angeles to protect his mother and brother.

The Brothers Sun was created by Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story) and Byron Wu (The Getaway) and stars Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Justin Chien (Two Sides: Unfaithful) and Sam Song Li (The Offer).

Stream The Brothers Sun here.

Delicious in Dungeon

Netflix Canada release date: January 4th, 2024 (first episode, new episodes on Thursdays)

Genre: Anime

Runtime: Number of episodes TBA (around 30 minutes each)

A group of adventurers must use their culinary skills to venture into a cursed buried kingdom and rescue their friend.

Based on Ryōko Kui’s manga of the same name, Delicious in Dungeon was produced by Studio Trigger (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) and features the voices of Kentaro Kumagai (Demon Slayer), Sayaka Senbongi (Girlish Number) and Asuna Tomari (86).

Stream Delicious in Dungeon here.

Good Grief [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 4th, 2024

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

A man grieving the loss of his husband and mother goes on a trip to Paris with his two best friends.

Good Grief was written and directed by Toronto’s Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and stars Levy, Ruth Negga (Preacher) and Himesh Patel (Station Eleven).

Stream Good Grief here.

Society of the Snow [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 5th, 2024

Genre: Survival thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 25 minutes

After a plane crash in the Andes, survivors must band together to find a way home.

Based on Pablo Vierci’s non-fiction book of the same name chronicling the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster, Society of the Snow was co-written and directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible) and stars Enzo Vogrincic (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), Agustín Pardella (Todo por el juego) and Matías Recalt (Planners).

Stream Society of the Snow here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and TV shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Prime Video

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: January 5th, 2024 (first three episodes, new episodes January 12th)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Montreal’s Patrick Huard (Bon Cop Bad Cop) returns to host this Quebec iteration of the popular Last One Laughing Series in which different comedians try to get each other to crack up while keeping a straight face.

Some of the local comedians featured in this season include Katherine Levac, Philippe Laprise, Stéphane Rousseau, Rosalie Vaillancourt and Fabien Cloutier.

Stream LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Netflix