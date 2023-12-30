Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 25-31]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Crave

Gran Turismo

Original theatrical release date: August 25th, 2023

Crave release date: December 29th, 2023

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes

A teenage Gran Turismo player joins a special program to turn his gaming skills into a professional racing career.

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, Gran Turismo was directed by South African-Canadian Neill Blomkamp (District 9) and stars Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever) and Djimon Honsou (Blood Diamond).

Letterkenny (Season 12)

Crave release date: December 25th, 2023 (all episodes)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around half an hour each)

In the final season of the popular Canadian comedy series, the Hicks take part in a comedy night at Modean’s, an encore at the Ag Hall and much more.

Letterkenny was created by Listowel, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (19-2) and stars Keeso, Calgary’s Nathan Dales (Supernatural), Ladysmith, B.C.’s Michelle Mylett (El Camino Christmas) and Toronto’s K. Trevor Wilson (Bigger in Person).

It should be noted that while Letterkenny has ended, the spin-off series Shoresy — which also stars Keeso as the titular hockey player — is still going with an upcoming third season.

Disney+

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: December 25th, 2023 at 9:55am PT/12:55pm ET

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 56 minutes

Ruby Sunday meets The Doctor, and their lives will never be the same.

Notably, this latest holiday special introduces Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) co-starring as the new Companion Ruby Sunday. Gatwa and Gibson will then reprise their roles in the next series of the main Doctor Who programme, which will premiere sometime in 2024.

Netflix

Pokémon Concierge [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 28th, 2023

Genre: Anime

Runtime: Four episodes (around 30 minutes each)

This new stop-motion series follows Haru, a concierge at the Pokémon Resort, as she works with visiting Pokémon and their owners.

Pokémon Concierge features the voices of Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Imani Hakim (Mythic Quest), Josh Keaton (Spectacular Spider-Man) and Lori Alan (SpongeBob SquarePants).

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 25th, 2023

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 2 minutes

Ricky Gervais (The Office) shares his controversial takes on political correctness and oversensitivity in this special about the end of humanity.

