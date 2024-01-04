Kim Kardashian Hollywood mobile game sunsetting after 10 years

It’s the end of an era as Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is going offline after nearly 10 years on the mobile market.

Glu Mobile has announced that its once mega-hit mobile title Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is being shut down this year. As of April 8th, the game will go offline, leaving digital A-listers all over the world to be forgotten.

A representative from the studio confirmed the news on the official forum for Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. “We’ve made the decision to sunset Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” Glu Mobile says. “Starting today, the game will no longer offer in-app purchases, and it will also be removed from all app stores and will no longer be available for download.

Current players have until April 8th, 2024, to spend any remaining digital currency. After that date, the game will no longer be accessible, even for current players. VIP members must manually cancel their subscriptions as the studio claims they are unable to do so.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood launched as a free-to-play game on June 24, 2014, making its overall lifespan just shy of a full decade. Available on iOS and Android, players were able to live out their greatest Kardashian fantasy by creating an avatar and ascending to A-lister status. Throughout the game, players could nab acting gigs, modelling jobs, and go on dates. The Kardashian star would also chime in, assisting players.

“I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years,” Kim Kardashian said in a statement to People. “This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success.”

The game became a wild success, reaching upwards of 145 million installs. Within the first two years on the market, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood generated $160 million USD (around $213 million CAD). Glu Mobile has not revealed lifetime revenue for its game.

Glu Mobile was acquired by Electronic Arts in 2021 for $2.4 billion USD (roughly $3.2 billion CAD).

Image credit: Glu Mobile

Source: CNN (CTV News)