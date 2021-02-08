PREVIOUS|
News

EA buys mobile game developer Glu for $2.4 billion

How big is Kim Kardashian's cut?

Feb 8, 2021

6:04 PM EST

0 comments

Electronic Arts (EA) is buying Glu Mobile for $2.4 billion USD (roughly $3 billion CAD) to pad out its mobile game offerings.

The video game developer is offering all Glu shareholders $12.50 USD (roughly $16 CAD), 33 percent more than the stock is currently trading at. The deal is expected to close at the end of June, according toÂ Reuters.Â 

EA is one of the world’s largest video game publishers, and Glu is a very financially successful mobile game developers. The company is best known for free-to-play mobile titles like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Cooking Dash andÂ WWE Universe.Â 

Glu is headquartered in San Francisco but also has a satellite office in Toronto.

EA already has a stable of mobile games, but this acquisition pads out its portfolio with several significant titles.

Source: Reuters

Related Articles

News

Jun 12, 2020

4:48 PM EDT

Montreal-based EA Motive’s new Star Wars game to be revealed next week

News

Jun 15, 2020

11:57 AM EDT

Montreal-developed Star Wars: Squadrons releasing October 2

News

Feb 5, 2021

3:02 PM EST

New Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix lets players install mods safely again

News

Feb 8, 2021

2:42 PM EST

E3 2021 is reportedly going entirely digital this June

Comments