Nothing Phone 2a rumoured to feature 120Hz panel and 50-megapixel camera setup

The Nothing Phone 2 is an upgrade over its predecessor and offers a premium build and better internals. However, the Nothing Phone 2 will have a budget variant.

Nothing Phone 2a PVT Gets:

– 120Hz OLED panel

– Dimensity 7200

– 8/128GB

– 50MP dual camera setup

– Ships with Nothing OS 2.5

– Android 14

– New back design

– Redesigned Glyph

According to well-known leaker Yogesh Brar, the Nothing Phone 2a will sport a 120Hz refresh rate panel, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 50-megapixel dual camera setup, comes with Nothing 2.5, Android 14, and offer a new glyph and back design.

Brar also says the Nothing Phone 2a will launch at the Mobile World Congress next year from February 26th to 29th and cost $400 USD ($535 CAD).

Source: Yogesh Brar