LG teases 2024 TV lineup, including massive 98-inch QNED model

New AI features were also revealed

Bradly Shankar
Dec 28, 202312:07 PM EST 0 comments
LG 2024 TVs

LG has unveiled its 2024 lineup of TVs ahead of next month’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Perhaps the most notable new display is the massive 98-inch QNED LCD TV (quantum dot and nanocell), although there will also be smaller models of 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86 inches. These will be available across four ranges (the QNED99T at 8K with an upgraded Alpha 9 processor, the 4K QNED90T with mini-LED, the QNED85T LCD and the lower-end QNED80T).

Additionally, LG says it’s made AI enhancements to audio, including AI Sound Pro to offer a 9.1.2 surround sound experience using only the TV’s built-in speakers. LG Soundbar users will also get to take advantage of a 3D sound experience thanks to WOW Orchestra.

Interestingly, LG is also promising five years of webOS updates as part of its new ‘webOS Re:New program.’

LG will reveal full details about these products, including pricing, at CES, which runs from January 9th to 12th.

Image credit: LG

Source: LG

