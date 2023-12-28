OnePlus gives us our first official look at the OnePlus 12R

After revealing the global launch date of the OnePlus 12 series, the Shenzhen, Guangdong, China-based company has now revealed the design of the OnePlus 12R, which will be released globally on January 23rd, 2024.

The OnePlus 12R will be the first R-series OnePlus device to be available in markets outside India and China.

The device will be available in two colour options: ‘Cool Blue’ and ‘Iron Gray.’ The Cool Blue variant has a glossy finish, while the Iron Gray variant has a matte texture. Both colour variants have a matte metal frame that enhances the grip and durability of the phone, as well as a relocated OnePlus Alert Slider on the left side of the phone.

According to the company, moving the Alert Slider to the left allowed it to fit a new “integrated antenna system” to boost the device’s online gaming performance.

OnePlus launched its first R-series device, the OnePlus 9R, in 2021. It was followed by the OnePlus 10R in 2022 and the OnePlus 11R in 2023. 2024 will be the first year a OnePlus R series device will be officially available in North America and Europe.

Both the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus 12 are set to be released at the company’s ‘OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief’ launch, which will take place on January 23rd, 2024 at 9am ET.

The OnePlus 12 first launched in China on December 5th.

