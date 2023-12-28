Amazon has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro up to 21 percent off

Although Boxing Day is over, Amazon still has some solid deals available, including one on the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

The e-commerce giant is offering up to 21 percent off on the devices for a limited time.

Check out the promotion below:

Find all Pixel deals at Amazon here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.