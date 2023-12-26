fbpx
Syrup Community

What tech gifts did you get for the holidays?

Let us know in the comments below

Dean Daley
Dec 26, 20236:03 PM EST 0 comments
Alan Wake 2 city

The holidays have just passed, and with a variety of games, devices, subscriptions and more on sale, we want to know what gifts you received.

Because I work at MobileSyrup and have access to consumer tech, my family doesn’t buy me tech anymore; however, I did purchase a Kobo Sage for my mother and Alan Wake 2 for myself.

My friend and I also bought Baldur’s Gate 3 for another friend who recently purchased herself a PS5.

Let us know in the comments below what you purchased this holiday season, whether it’s tech, games, home appliances or anything with electricity running through it.

Related Articles

Syrup Community

What were your favourite games of 2023?

Syrup Community

The Game Awards 2023 and fantasy draft results [SyrupArcade Cast 11]

Syrup Community

Win a copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition for Xbox with MobileSyrup

Syrup Community

What was your favourite reveal from the Game Awards 2023

Comments