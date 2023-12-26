What tech gifts did you get for the holidays?

The holidays have just passed, and with a variety of games, devices, subscriptions and more on sale, we want to know what gifts you received.

Because I work at MobileSyrup and have access to consumer tech, my family doesn’t buy me tech anymore; however, I did purchase a Kobo Sage for my mother and Alan Wake 2 for myself.

My friend and I also bought Baldur’s Gate 3 for another friend who recently purchased herself a PS5.

Let us know in the comments below what you purchased this holiday season, whether it’s tech, games, home appliances or anything with electricity running through it.