Freedom Mobile adds bonus data to two 5G Boxing Week plans

Freedom Mobile has increased data offerings on some of its Boxing Week plans.

Previously, the carrier offered a $34/month 30GB plan and $40/month 60GB Canada-U.S plan.

The carrier has now added 20GB of data to the first plan and 15GB to the second.

This means Canadians can access a $34/50GB 5G plan and a $40/75GB Canada-U.S plan from the carrier.

Both of these plans include a $5/month credit for users who bring their own phone, as well as a $5/month discount for automatic payments.

Curious how Freedom’s 5G stacks up? Read up on our experience with it here.

According to Freedom’s website, both of these plans expire on December 26th. The carrier’s other Boxing Week plans are available here.

MobileSyrup’s round-up of the best carrier Boxing Week deals can be found here. You can also find all of our Boxing Week carrier coverage here.