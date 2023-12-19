Samsung Galaxy S24 series rumoured to come in violet and yellow

Samsung Galaxy S24 rumours have been circulating on the internet for several months, and now we’re learning more about the RAM/storage configuration of the handsets.

This leak comes from Revegnus on X (formerly Twitter), giving us a peek at the RAM/storage configurations and the upcoming handsets’ colours.

S24 8 128/256

S24+ 12 256/512

S24U 12 512/1TB pic.twitter.com/uinMgkwJFq — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) December 18, 2023

According to the leak, which backs up past rumours, the Galaxy S24 sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24+ will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage, and lastly, the S24 Ultra will sport 12GB of RAM and 512GB/1TB of storage.

According to the leak, the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra will come in gray, black, violet and yellow. This is pretty odd, as the Ultra typically comes in different colour options than the other versions. However, it’s possible that this year, Samsung could be changing things up (this list might not include all of the colour options). And as always, this leak might be incorrect, so you should take it with a grain of salt, as always.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to feature a titanium frame and a flat display. The handset is also expected to sport a new speaker grill, S Pen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

According to past rumours, the Galaxy S24 series will launch sometime in January.

Source: @Tech_Reve