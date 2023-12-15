Google Calendar tests new chips for easier month jumping

Google is experimenting with Chips in its Calendar app with the hopes of making it easier for users to find relevant information even months in advance.

The company already uses similar Chips in its other apps, including Contacts and Chat, to provide quick access to features or data.

Now, Google is bringing chips to the Calendar app, specifically for monthly navigation, as shared by the (unofficial) Google News Telegram channel (via Android Police).

According to the report, the Calendar app will soon show scrollable chips below the calendar table, each representing a different month, similar to the screenshot above. This will make it easier for users to jump to any month they want, without having to swipe left or right repeatedly. The monthly chips are small and don’t take up a lot of the screen real estate.

The report did not mention which version of the Google Calendar app has this feature, nor the flag that enables it. It seems this is still an experimental change that is not widely available yet.

It is currently unclear if and when Google will roll out the change widely. Until then, you can learn more about it here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Google News Telegram channel Via AndroidPolice