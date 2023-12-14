Save nearly $150 on the Xbox Series X at various retailers in Canada

Canadians can currently get a significant deal on the Xbox Series X at various retailers.

Normally, the Series X costs $649 in Canada, but you can get nearly $150 off the current-gen console at the following retailers:

Amazon — $509.96

Best Buy — $519.99

Microsoft — $519.99

The Source — $519.99

Staples — $519.99

Walmart — $519.96

Those are the standard bundles, but it’s worth noting that you can also get the Diablo IV bundle for the same price, and that includes a $90 game at no additional cost. However, this is only available at the following retailers at the time of writing:

The deals run until varying dates; for example, The Source’s promotion ends on December 20th, while Best Buy’s lasts until December 31st.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Via: Lbabinz