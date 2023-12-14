Apple strikes back: Beeper says it ‘deliberately’ blocked iMessages to some users

Beeper Mini is busted again.

Apple has apparently struck back, with Beeper saying in a tweet that the company “appears to be deliberately blocking iMessages from being delivered to ~5% of Beeper Mini users.”

Beeper also said it was working on a fix for the issue, but in the meantime, those affected can uninstall and reinstall the Beeper Mini app, which fixes the issue.

This is only the latest move in an ongoing back-and-forth between Beeper and Apple. Last week, Beeper launched the Beeper Mini app, which enabled Android users to access iMessage using just their phone number. Days after the launch, Apple found a way to block it, but Beeper was able to restore functionality, though only by using an Apple ID and not with a phone number.

Beeper and Apple will likely continue to battle over iMessage for the foreseeable future. Beeper has made it clear it doesn’t intend to give up and will continue trying to make iMessage available on Android.

It remains to be seen how long Apple puts up with Beeper before it takes drastic action to shut it down.

Source: @onbeeper