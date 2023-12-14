Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with new Intel chips available for pre-order in Canada

Earlier today, Intel unveiled its latest Core Ultra chips with AI capabilities and more. Several laptops are launching with the chips, including Asus’ Zenbook 14 OLED, which is now available for pre-order in Canada.

The Zenbook 14 OLED sports either an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 5 125H processor, depending on the configuration. It also features a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution ‘Lumina’ OLED NanoEdge touch display, boasting up to 550 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Other specs include Intel Arc graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and an audio jack.

Asus says the Zenbook 14 is “thinner and lighter than ever,” with it weighing in at just 1.2kg with a 14.9mm profile. It’s also “made for the Earth” with 50 percent post-consumer-recycled (PCR) materials.

The laptop also sports a long-running Asus feature that allows users to turn the trackpad into a numpad with the press of a button.

The Zenbook 14 OLED is available for pre-order starting December 14th. The Core Ultra 5 variant with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM will start at $1,399, while the Ultra 7 version with a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM starts at $1,599.

Pre-orders will be available from both the Asus eShop and Best Buy, with the Ultra 7 version being exclusive to the latter.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more on the Zenbook 14 OLED in the coming days.

Images credit: Asus